Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (11-11-3) at PANTHERS (12-11-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineups

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stetcher

Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Noah Gregor -- Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Devine

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Carlo, a defenseman, left the Maple Leafs and is back in Toronto. Coach Craig Berube said surgery appears to be coming. “He has to get something done,” Berube said after the morning skate. “It didn’t go the way we thought.” Carlo has been out since Nov. 13. … Benoit has returned after leaving the Maple Leafs for personal reasons and will be in the lineup. … Reinhart did not skate on Sunday or Monday with the Panthers but will play. … Studnicka was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and will be in the lineup.