Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (47-25-4) at PANTHERS (44-29-4)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Nate Schmidt
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Rasmus Asplund, Jesper Boqvist, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report
Barkov will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. Reinhart and Forsling also will return after being rested in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... Bennett, a center, may be held out for the remainder of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said. … Kulikov, a defenseman, and Sturm, a forward, should be back in the lineup this week.