Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (47-25-4) at PANTHERS (44-29-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Nate Schmidt

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Rasmus Asplund, Jesper Boqvist, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Barkov will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. Reinhart and Forsling also will return after being rested in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... Bennett, a center, may be held out for the remainder of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said. … Kulikov, a defenseman, and Sturm, a forward, should be back in the lineup this week.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bennett likely out for remainder of regular season for Panthers

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Rosen, Davidson ready to reunite for one last call of Rangers game 

Millen dies at 67, 'left an indelible mark' on NHL as CBC, SN analyst

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews has ‘such a long way to go’ to break Ovechkin’s record of 895 NHL goals

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Oilers held off by Ducks, fail to gain in Pacific Division race

Kings lose to Kraken, fail to gain ground in Pacific

Flames rally past Sharks with 3 in 3rd, gain in West wild card

Goal of the season? Byfield bats puck down, in with one arm while holding off defender

Save of the Season? Kings' Kuemper makes casual-yet-stunning stick stop

NHL Buzz: Doughty misses Kings loss to Kraken

Jets end Blues' 12-game winning streak, pad lead for Presidents' Trophy

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings