Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (47-25-4) at PANTHERS (44-29-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Nate Schmidt

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Rasmus Asplund, Jesper Boqvist, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Barkov will return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. Reinhart and Forsling also will return after being rested in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... Bennett, a center, may be held out for the remainder of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said. … Kulikov, a defenseman, and Sturm, a forward, should be back in the lineup this week.