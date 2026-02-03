Maple Leafs at Oilers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (26-21-9) at OILERS (28-20-8)
8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Dakota Joshua (kidney), Dakota Mermis (knee), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Alec Regula
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday ... Stolarz will start after Woll made 28 saves at Calgary. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Mangiapane comes in for Lazar, a forward ... Edmonton placed goalie Calvin Pickard on waivers Sunday.