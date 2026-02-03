Maple Leafs at Oilers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (26-21-9) at OILERS (28-20-8)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Dakota Joshua (kidney), Dakota Mermis (knee), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Alec Regula

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday ... Stolarz will start after Woll made 28 saves at Calgary. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Mangiapane comes in for Lazar, a forward ... Edmonton placed goalie Calvin Pickard on waivers Sunday.