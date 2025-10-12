Kane, DeBrincat each gets 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Maple Leafs

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist for Toronto (1-1-0), and Morgan Rielly had two assists. Anthony Stolarz had 29 saves.

“I think we beat ourselves,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “Detroit played well, but we had the early lead and didn’t play the second period the way we should.”

The teams play again on Monday afternoon in Toronto.

“This is going to leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” Stolarz said. “Now we’re going back home for a 2 p.m. game on (Canadian) Thanksgiving. The fans are going to be riled up and we’re going to match that intensity.”

Each team opened their season at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto won 5-2 on Wednesday while the Red Wings lost 5-1 on Thursday.

“We didn’t give up a bushelful of odd-numbered rushes, which is a good sign,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We played with more pop and more energy.”