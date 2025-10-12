DETROIT – Lucas Raymond scored twice, including his 100th NHL goal, to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Kane, DeBrincat each gets 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Maple Leafs
Raymond scores twice for Detroit; Roy has 1st goal for Toronto
“It’s fun -- I didn’t even know about it,” Raymond said. “You never taking scoring in this League for granted.”
Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for the Red Wings (1-1-0), and Alex DeBrincat had three assists. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.
“In the last two seasons, it has come down to the end and the margins were very thin,” Raymond said. “We know we have to get out to a good start this time.”
Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist for Toronto (1-1-0), and Morgan Rielly had two assists. Anthony Stolarz had 29 saves.
“I think we beat ourselves,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “Detroit played well, but we had the early lead and didn’t play the second period the way we should.”
The teams play again on Monday afternoon in Toronto.
“This is going to leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” Stolarz said. “Now we’re going back home for a 2 p.m. game on (Canadian) Thanksgiving. The fans are going to be riled up and we’re going to match that intensity.”
Each team opened their season at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto won 5-2 on Wednesday while the Red Wings lost 5-1 on Thursday.
“We didn’t give up a bushelful of odd-numbered rushes, which is a good sign,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We played with more pop and more energy.”
Calle Jarnkrok put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 2:27 of the first period. Roy backhanded a rebound of a Chris Tanev point shot to Jarnkrok, who tapped it over the goal line.
Roy made it 2-0 at 12:29, deflecting Rielly’s shot from the left point between Talbot’s pads.
“At that point, we had given up seven straight goals, but we didn’t roll over,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We were disappointed at what had transpired, but we settled in and played well.”
Marco Kasper made it 2-1 at 9:56 of the second period, taking a pass from Kane and beating Stolarz from the right face-off circle.
Raymond tied the game 2-2 at 14:55, putting Dylan Larkin’s cross-slot pass into an open net. Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie picked up his first NHL point with the secondary assist.
Kane gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 18:10, finishing a pass from DeBrincat with a one-timer from the right circle.
“I thought we had a decent start, so finding ourselves down 2-0 was a little disappointing,” Kane said. "It speaks volumes about the group that, after the first game and then being down 2-0 tonight, we had it back to 3-2 by the end of the second.”
The Red Wings scored three unanswered goals in the second period and outshot the Maple Leafs 15-9.
“I thought we started the period off fine, but then we just didn’t close anything off and spent too much time in our zone,” Berube said. “They eventually capitalized and that’s the difference in the game.”
Max Domi evened it 3-3 at 2:38 of the third period while the teams skated 4-on-4.
Raymond got his second goal while on the power play to put the Red Wings ahead 4-3 at 6:45. It was his 100th NHL goal.
Simon Edvinsson gave Detroit a 5-3 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:12, and Andrew Copp added another empty-net goal at 19:55 for the 6-3 final.
Toronto forward Steven Lorentz left the game with an upper-body injury. Berube did not have an update postgame.
NOTES: Kane recorded his 113th three-point game, moving him within three of matching Pat LaFontaine for the most by a United States-born player. His 355 multi-point games rank third among Americans behind Brett Hull (382) and Mike Modano (358). … Roy’s assist on Jarnkrok’s goal was the 99th of his NHL career. … Rielly has four points (one goal, three assists) in Toronto’s first two games.