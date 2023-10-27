Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

“I think it starts with the first period. I think if you look at our previous games up until this point, I don’t think we’ve started the way that we want to,” Rielly said. “So, I think that was probably the biggest difference from the start. And then as we got going, I thought we did a good job, especially in the third.”

Mitchell Marner and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored, and Joseph Woll made 31 saves for Toronto (5-2-0).

“He made a couple of massive saves,” Marner said about Woll’s performance. “He made a couple of big ones on our penalty kill for a couple of tip plays and stuff like that and didn’t give up a whole lot of second opportunities. Something you love to see from your [goaltender], and he’s been playing some great hockey for us.”

Mason Marchment scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 20 saves for Dallas (4-1-1), which lost in regulation for the first time this season.

“I think [Wedgewood] kept us in in a lot of that game and he played great,” Marchment said. “We had a lot of chances, just, they didn’t fall.”