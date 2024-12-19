Maple Leafs score 3 straight in 2nd, surge past Stars

Nylander has 2 goals, Woll makes 38 saves for Toronto, which has won 4 of 5

TOR@DAL: Nylander off the Matthews saucer, snaps it home to tie it up at 2 in the 2nd

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS – William Nylander scored twice, and Nicholas Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Joseph Woll made 38 saves for Toronto (20-10-2), which has won two straight and four of five.

Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist for Dallas (19-12-0). Jake Oettinger made eight saves on 12 shots through two periods and Casey DeSmith made six saves in relief.

Sam Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:14 in the first period when he drove down the ice and shot the puck high stick-side from the top of the crease.

Max Domi tied it 1-1 at 6:13 on a shot from the left face-off circle after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period on a shot from the right face-off dot.

Nylander tied it 2-2 at 5:15 on a shot from the slot that beat Oettinger high glove-side off a feed from Auston Matthews on the rush.

Robertson gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 5:31 on a shot from the high slot after capitalizing on a missed clearance from the defensive zone by Mason Marchment.

Bobby McMann made it 4-2 at 11:01 on a shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Colin Blackwell cut the lead to 4-3 at 17:44 on a backdoor tap-in with DeSmith pulled for the extra attacker.

Nylander scored his second of the game, his 20th of the season, with an empty-net goal at 18:17 for the 5-3 final.

