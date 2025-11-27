Nylander goal with 20 seconds left in OT lifts Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets

Nylander gathered a loose puck in the left face-off circle, moved into the slot and put a wrist shot past Jet Greaves to the stick side with the goalie moving to his left.

Easton Cowan had tied it 1-1 for Toronto with 3:17 remaining in the third period. Nylander fed him with a no-look pass from behind the net for a sharp-angled shot from the right side that went over Greaves’ shoulder.

Joseph Woll made 35 saves for the Maple Leafs (10-10-3), who had lost two in a row and seven of eight.

Zach Werenski scored, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-9-4), who have lost three straight.

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 13:30 of the third. He took a pass from Miles Wood on the rush and snapped a shot from low in the left circle to the short side.

Centers Auston Matthews and Nicolas Roy and forward Matthew Knies returned from injury for the Maple Leafs. Matthews had missed five games with a lower-body injury; Roy (upper body) and Knies (lower body) had each missed three.

Blue Jackets forward Luca Pinelli played 16:20 and had two shots on goal in his NHL debut.

Defenseman Brendan Smith made his Blue Jackets debut after signing a one-year, two-way contract Monday. He finished with two shots and one hit in 10:55.