Matthews has 2 more goals, Maple Leafs defeat Blue Jackets 

Scores in 7th straight, Nylander point streak hits 11; Kuraly leaves with injury for Columbus

Recap: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets 12.23.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his personal goal streak to seven games, and also had an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Matthews, who leads the NHL with 28 goals, has scored 12 times during his streak in which he missed one game due to illness.

William Nylander scored and had two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs (17-8-6), who had lost two straight and four of six (2-2-2). Mitchell Marner had two assists, and Martin Jones made 27 saves.

Nylander has 14 points (four goals, 14 assists) during his streak.

Justin Danforth scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-18-6), who lost their second straight after alternating wins and losses in their past seven games.

Columbus forward Sean Kuraly sustained an abdominal injury and collapsed while heading down the tunnel to the locker room with 19 seconds left in the first period after being sandwiched in a check between Matthews and Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe behind the Maple Leafs’ net.

The final 19 seconds of the first period were suspended after his teammates and coaches frantically began waving for medical personnel from across the ice, even throwing a towel to get the attention of the officials to stop play.

While the injury did not appear serious, according to the Blue Jackets, he was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period. After Columbus forward Dmitri Voronkov’s giveaway, Marner circled the net and passed to Matthews in the right circle for a one-timer.

Danforth tied it 1-1 at 22 seconds of the second period on a partial breakaway set up by Johnny Gaudreau.

Tavares put the Maple Leafs back ahead 2-1 at 2:58 during 4-on-4 power play with a spin move in the left circle and a shot under the bar.

Matthews made it 3-1 at 8:21 with his second power-play goal, another one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Marner.

Nylander scored short-handed at 11:51 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

