Avalanche’s Stienburg suspended 2 games

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Stienburg has been suspended for two games, without pay, for charging Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak during NHL Game No. 157 in Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:12 of the second period. Stienburg was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Stienburg will forfeit $9.361.98. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.