Kuraly of Blue Jackets has medical scare following abdominal injury

COLUMBUS -- Sean Kuraly was taken to the hospital Saturday after the Columbus Blue Jackets forward sustained an abdominal injury that led to the final 19 seconds of the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena being suspended.

Kuraly was sandwiched in a check between Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and defenseman Jake McCabe when he temporarily went down behind the Toronto net. He got up, then hunched over and skated to the bench.

Kuraly was headed down the tunnel when he collapsed. His teammates and coaches frantically began waving for medical personnel from across the ice, even throwing a towel to get the attention of the officials to stop play.

The Blue Jackets issued a statement that the injury does not appear to be serious, but Kuraly was going to the hospital for further evaluation.