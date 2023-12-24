Kuraly of Blue Jackets has medical scare following abdominal injury

Forward collapses, sent to hospital after leaving game against Maple Leafs

Sean Kuraly injury

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Sean Kuraly was taken to the hospital Saturday after the Columbus Blue Jackets forward sustained an abdominal injury that led to the final 19 seconds of the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena being suspended.

Kuraly was sandwiched in a check between Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and defenseman Jake McCabe when he temporarily went down behind the Toronto net. He got up, then hunched over and skated to the bench.

Kuraly was headed down the tunnel when he collapsed. His teammates and coaches frantically began waving for medical personnel from across the ice, even throwing a towel to get the attention of the officials to stop play.

The Blue Jackets issued a statement that the injury does not appear to be serious, but Kuraly was going to the hospital for further evaluation.

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings New Jersey Devils game recap December 23

Meier scores twice, Devils rally past Red Wings to end 3-game skid
Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game recap December 23

Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 23

Matthews has 2 more goals, Maple Leafs defeat Blue Jackets 
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Kaprizov scores in 3rd straight game, Wild hand Bruins 4th loss in row
Connor Bedard scores Michigan goal

Bedard scores incredible ‘Michigan’ goal for Blackhawks against Blues
Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson playing status

Carlsson out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with sprained knee
NHL teams dress festive for holiday season 

NHL teams deck out in festive outfits to celebrate holiday season
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Vegas Golden Knights Florida Panthers game recap December 23

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Golden Knights
Jacques Martin to coach first home game in Ottawa in 20 years

Martin coaches Senators in Ottawa for 1st time since 2004
Dallas Stars Nashville Predators game recap December 23

Stars score twice in final 15 seconds, stun Predators
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Josi does best goalie impression with glove save
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game preview December 23

Lightning at Capitals
NHL betting odds for December 23 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23
NHL On Tap news and notes December 23

NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to hit 20-goal mark against Senators 