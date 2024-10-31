Avalanche forward Stienburg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in game against Lightning

Matt Stienburg will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

The Colorado Avalanche forward is facing discipline for charging Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 17:18 of the second period on Tampa Bay's 5-2 win at Ball Arena.

Stienberg was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging. Cernak left the game and didn't return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: charging. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.