Crypto.com Arena was the place to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Kings fans were electric in the stands after the Dodgers clinched the championship with a 7-6 win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

Fans were on their feet cheering in the stands as they watched the final out on the arena’s video board during the second intermission of the Kings game against the Vegas Golden Knights.