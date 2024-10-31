NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are seven games on the schedule for Thursday, one that will be nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the fourth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS)

Alex Ovechkin, who scored twice for the Capitals (6-2-0) in a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, is 38 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. Washington's captain has scored 38 times against the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored in three straight games for the Canadiens (4-5-1) to give him nine goals in 10 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

The Oilers (4-5-1) visit the Predators (3-5-1) with captain Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks because of an ankle injury. The forward was injured 37 seconds into a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Predators forward Steven Stamkos returned to where he played for 16 seasons, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday that ended Nashville's three-game winning streak. Ryan O'Reilly (two goals, five assists) and Filip Forsberg (three goals, four assists) each have a point in their past six home games. They are one of three sets of teammates to achieve the feat to start the season (Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights; Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, seven for the Colorado Avalanche).

Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN)

The Kraken (5-4-1) scored eight goals (8-2) against the Canadiens on Tuesday, when defenseman Brandon Montour had his first NHL hat trick. Seattle forward Jared McCann has a seven-game point streak (four goals, eight assists). The Maple Leafs (5-4-1) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) when they handed the Winnipeg Jets their first loss of the season, 6-4 on Monday. John Tavares had a hat trick and is on a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists).