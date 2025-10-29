Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1) at BLUE JACKETS (5-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, SN1, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Brandon Carlo

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Wednesday after playing Tuesday; the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 and the Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres. ... Primeau may start after Stolarz made 26 saves Tuesday. ... Gudbranson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game; he was a late scratch Tuesday and was replaced by Christiansen. ... Following Columbus' normal rotation, Merzlikins will start after Greaves made 35 saves Tuesday.