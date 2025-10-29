Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1) at BLUE JACKETS (5-4-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, SN1, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Brandon Carlo
Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Sammy Blais
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Wednesday after playing Tuesday; the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 and the Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres. ... Primeau may start after Stolarz made 26 saves Tuesday. ... Gudbranson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game; he was a late scratch Tuesday and was replaced by Christiansen. ... Following Columbus' normal rotation, Merzlikins will start after Greaves made 35 saves Tuesday.