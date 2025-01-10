Staal’s hat trick lifts Hurricanes past streaking Maple Leafs 

Martinook gets 3 assists for Carolina; Toronto had won 5 straight

TOR@CAR: Staal records a hat trick at home agains the Maple Leafs

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jordan Staal scored three goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

It was the fourth hat trick of the Hurricanes captain’s 19-year NHL career.

Jordan Martinook had three assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves for the Hurricanes (25-15-2), who are 4-2-1 in their past five games.

Nicholas Robertson, William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (27-14-2), who had won five straight games. Joseph Woll made 28 saves.

Robertson scored off a centering pass from Max Domi at 1:59 of the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 7:29 when he blocked a shot by Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield at the right point before skating in alone to score past Kochetkov’s blocker.

The Hurricanes scored two goals in 17 seconds to tie the game. Eric Robinson cut it to 2-1 at 13:58 when he finished the rebound of Ty Smith’s shot, then Staal took Andrei Svechnikov’s backhand pass from below the goal line and scored net-front to tie it 2-2 at 14:15.

Staal scored short-handed off a pass from Martinook to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead 35 seconds into the second period.

Matthews tied the game at 3-3 on the power play at 1:11 when he dove to reach a rebound in front and scored on the backhand. Toronto’s captain has three goals and five assists in four games after he missed six with a lower-body injury.

Jackson Blake drove through the right circle and slipped a low wrist shot past Woll to give Carolina a 4-3 lead. Juha Jaaska assisted Blake for his first NHL point in his fourth game.

Staal redirected Brent Burns' shot from the right point between Woll’s pads to complete his hat trick and push it to 5-3 at 20 seconds of the third period.

Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal with 3:37 remaining for the 6-3 final.

