Maple Leafs at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (12-11-3) at HURRICANES (16-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineups

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stetcher

Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

