Maple Leafs at Hurricanes projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (12-11-3) at HURRICANES (16-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineups
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stetcher
Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.