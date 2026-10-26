Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (7-4-2) at FLAMES (4-6-0)
8:30 p.m. ET; SN+
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Kirill Marchenko -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander
Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- Vinni Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Cole McWard, Bo Groulx
Injured: Dakota Joshua (core), Max Domi (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body), John Tavares (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ben Jones, Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)
Status report
Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz made 30 saves in a 7-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Tanev practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. "It's great to see him with the team," Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller said. "Hopefully we can see him (back) sooner rather than later." … Backlund wore a regular jersey at the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward has missed two games because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 18. If Backlund can’t go, Jones, a forward will play. … Cooley, who was named the NHL Second Star of the Week on Monday, will start for the fourth straight game.