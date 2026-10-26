Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (7-4-2) at FLAMES (4-6-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN+

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Kirill Marchenko -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander

Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Cole McWard, Bo Groulx

Injured: Dakota Joshua (core), Max Domi (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body), John Tavares (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ben Jones, Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Status report

Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz made 30 saves in a 7-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Tanev practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. "It's great to see him with the team," Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller said. "Hopefully we can see him (back) sooner rather than later." … Backlund wore a regular jersey at the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward has missed two games because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 18. If Backlund can’t go, Jones, a forward will play. … Cooley, who was named the NHL Second Star of the Week on Monday, will start for the fourth straight game.

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