Pastrnak, Bruins eliminate Maple Leafs with OT win in Game 7

Pastrnak skated into an intentional dump-in by Hampus Lindholm, cut across the crease, and scored with a backhand over the right pad of Ilya Samsonov.

Lindholm scored the game-tying goal in the third period, and Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for Boston, which is the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins will play the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, in the second round.

William Nylander scored for Toronto, which was the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic. Auston Matthews had an assist in his return after missing Games 5 and 6 because of an illness and undisclosed injury.

Samsonov made 29 saves in place of Joseph Woll, who had started and won the previous two games but was a late scratch because of an undisclosed injury.

Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 9:01 of the third period. Tyler Bertuzzi forced defenseman Brandon Carlo into a turnover deep in the Bruins' zone, and Matthews found Nylander for a one-timer from the left hash marks.

Lindholm responded at 10:22 to tie it 1-1. He scored short side with a shot off the right arm of Samsonov from the left face-off dot.

Nylander nearly won it with two seconds remaining in regulation after his a centering pass deflected off the skate of Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, but Swayman kicked out his left pad to make the save and force overtime.