Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

William Nylander scored two goals, and Bobby McMann and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (31-16-8) in their fifth straight win. Mitchell Marner had three assists, TJ Brodie had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves for his eighth win in nine games.

Matthews has 51 goals in 54 games and nine in his past four. Matthews (2021-22) and Kevin Stevens (Pittsburgh Penguins, 1992-93) previously held the record for a U.S.-born player with 50 goals in 62 games.

Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Dylan Guenther scored for the Coyotes (23-29-4), who fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in his eighth straight loss.

McMann put Toronto in front 1-0 at 1:56 of the first period with his seventh goal in five games, a tip-in of Brodie’s shot from the right point.

Matthews’ 50th goal increased it to 2-0 at 5:01 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Nylander extended the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 15:27.

Maccelli cut it to 3-1 at 4:28 of the second period. Hayton pulled Arizona within 3-2 at 5:38 with his first goal in eight games since Nov. 16.

Matthews answered to make it 4-2 at 16:07 when the puck deflected in off his right shoulder at the right post. It was his 51st goal and the 350th of his NHL career.

Guenther’s power-play goal cut it to 4-3 with seven seconds left in the period.

Nylander pushed it to 5-3 on a breakaway at 2:00 of the third period, scoring his eighth goal in seven games.

Tavares scored at 8:24 for the 6-3 final.