Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks

Wins it at 2:12 after Tavares ties game in 3rd; Dostal makes 55 saves for Anaheim

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Ducks 1.3.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Auston Matthews scored his 30th goal of the season at 2:12 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame 55 saves from Lukas Dostal in a 2-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Matthews scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Mitchell Marner. He has scored at least 30 goals in each of his first eight NHL seasons.

John Tavares tied it with a power-play goal in the third period, and Martin Jones made 27 saves while starting for the second straight night for the Maple Leafs (19-10-7), who won 3-0 at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to end a three-game skid (0-2-1).

Frank Vatrano scored short-handed for the Ducks (13-23-1), who are 1-4-1 on their eight-game homestand.

Dostal’s 55 saves set a franchise record.

Tavares ended Dostal’s shutout on Toronto’s fifth power play to tie it 1-1 at 14:17 of the third, scoring on a rebound of William Nylander’s shot from in front of the crease.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Ducks 22-7 in the third.

Vatrano gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 11:41 of the second period while Ducks forward Alex Killorn was in the penalty box serving a roughing penalty. Vatrano received a centering pass from Mason McTavish in front of the crease and had time to fake a shot before lifting the puck into the net with a backhand for his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

Dostal made 18 saves in the scoreless first period, including one on a breakaway by Nylander at 17:48.

Anaheim defenseman Ilya Lybushkin also denied Matthews a goal in the first when he stuck out his stick and knocked the puck away just before it crossed the goal line at 3:42.

