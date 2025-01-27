Shanahan, Maple Leafs enjoy 'great day' at outdoor practices

TORONTO -- Any time NHL players take the ice on an outdoor rink, there is bound to be an element of nostalgia that runs through their heads. But for Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, their annual outdoor practice carried a deep personal connection.

“This is one of the very first, in fact it might be the first rink I ever skated at as a 5- or 6-year-old,” Shanahan told NHL.com at Prince of Wales Rink. “So, to be able to come back here this many years later with the Maple Leafs, I feel really blessed to do that and bring it back to the community. It’s a lot of fun here, we’ve got a beautiful day right on Lake Ontario and it was a great day.”

In full sun and a crisp 28 degrees Fahrenheit, the Maple Leafs competed in a round-robin tournament on the rink, the downtown skyline serving as the backdrop. More than 1,000 fans took the day off from school and work to cram into the park for a glimpse of their favorite players.

“More than anything is the turnout,” coach Craig Berube said. “There’s a lot of people here today to come watch this and enjoy it. I don’t know if they’re not working or at school today or what’s going on. It’s the support that we have here in Maple Leaf land (that I’ll remember).”

The pride Shanahan felt was apparent, watching from the bench while his team he’s led since 2014 skated on the same rink where he fell in love with the game. He played minor hockey in Long Branch, just west of the rink, and his elementary school is a six-minute drive.

This was Shanahan, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, an Olympic gold medalist, an eight-time NHL All-Star and an inductee of the Hockey Hall of Fame, back to his roots.

Despite his now long and extensive resume, his love for the Mimico neighborhood where he grew up has never diminished.

“This is combining my two loves, my hockey team the Maple Leafs that I grew up loving and watching, and now have the privilege of working for and my neighborhood, my hometown,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got Mimico down here, New Toronto right here, Long Branch up the street, it’s where I started playing my hockey and my lacrosse.

“It’s hard not to come here and not think about my dad brining me here in 1974, ‘75. It hasn’t changed that much to be honest, but just what a full circle it’s been.”