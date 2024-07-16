Krug out indefinitely, could miss season for Blues

Torey Krug could miss the upcoming season for the St. Louis Blues because of an ankle issue.

The defenseman is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, which resulted from a bone fracture sustained earlier in his NHL career.

Krug will rehab over the next 6-8 weeks before being reevaluated to determine whether surgery is needed. If so, he will not play in the 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old had 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) in 77 games for the Blues last season, his fourth with the team since signing a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) on Oct. 9, 2020.

He sustained a foot injury last offseason and had missed numerous games with various injuries in each of his first three seasons with the Blues, but in September he said he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

"I chose to stay here," he said. "I think I want to be part of this room, love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote. It's something I'm very excited about. ... I have kids, I have a family, a lot of things to think about, but at the end of the day, like I said, I want to be here and wear the Note. We have a great locker room here, a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quick."

Signed by the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent on March 25, 2012, Krug has 483 points (89 goals, 394 assists) in 778 regular-season games and 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blues (43-33-6) finished fifth in the Central Division last season and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season.