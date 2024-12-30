World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia defeats Germany, advances to quarterfinals

Monday is the fifth day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.

Day 5 games:

Latvia 4, Germany 3 (OT) -- Eriks Mateiko (Washington Capitals) scored with 1:37 left in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre to send Latvia into the quarterfinal round.

Mateiko skated down left wing and scored on a snap shot from the slot to give Latvia (0-2-0-1) two wins at World Juniors for the first time in its history. Latvian upset Canada 3-2 in a shootout on Friday.

Olivers Murnieks (2026 draft eligible) had a goal and two assists, Bruno Osmanis (2025 draft eligible), a W rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, had a goal and an assist, and Linards Feldbergs (2025 draft eligible) made 36 saves for Latvia.

Julius Sumpf (2025 draft eligible), a W rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list, had two assists, and Linus Vieillard (2025 draft eligible) made 16 saves for Germany, which will finish last in Group A.

Simon Seidl (2025 draft eligible) gave Germany a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period. Edwin Tropmann (2025 draft eligible) pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:40 of the second period.

Mateiko cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal 32 seconds later at 9:12.

Osmanis pulled Latvia into a 2-2 tie with a snap shot from the high slot on a broken play at 6:55 of the third period.

Germany (0-0-1-3) needed to win the game in regulation to qualify for the quarterfinals and pulled its goaltender during a power-play late in the game.

However, Murnieks, a 16-year-old center, scored a short-handed, empty-net goal, after winning a defensive-zone face-off at 17:16 of the third to give Latvia a 3-2 lead.

David Lewandowski (2025 draft eligible), a C rated skater on Central Scouting's players to watch list, made it 3-3 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 6-on-4 advantage at 17:36.

Latvia will next play in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2.