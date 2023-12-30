Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas

Cassidy wants Golden Knights to ‘soak it all in’ ahead of outdoor game

WC_vgkpractice_monday_bug

© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Bruce Cassidy isn’t treating the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic as just another game on the schedule.

The Vegas Golden Knights coach is fully aware of its significance and what it will mean to the players when they step on the ice at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

“It’s not one of 82 games,” Cassidy said. “It’s a different feeling. It’s a different atmosphere. So, you should soak it all in.”

As such, Cassidy wants his players to do what they tend to do in these types of memorable occasions: enjoy the moment.

“It's something that I think everyone's looking forward to,” said forward Jack Eichel, who played in the Winter Classic in 2018 with the Buffalo Sabres. “A lot of energy. Everyone's in a good mood. It's a family skate tomorrow. You know, it's all part of it. It's all stuff that we should enjoy as a group, and I think we've been doing a good job of that.”

For defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, this experience will be more memorable than his first Winter Classic in 2017 with the St. Louis Blues since his children are older and understand the significance of the event.

“They got it. They woke up this morning and said, ‘We're going to Seattle,’ so you know they're at the point where they get it,” Pietrangelo said. “The kids are bringing their skates, so for them, it’s a cool opportunity to skate around with dad.”

The Golden Knights spent most of Saturday’s practice going over the finer details of the game against the Kraken, but when Sunday rolls around, they will focus on getting used to the various elements that come with an outdoor game.

“We'll just get a feel for the ice conditions out there,” Cassidy said. “It won't be your normal pregame sort of practice. We’ll get our touches in, but we’ll enjoy the moment. I'm sure guys will be looking around and excited to be there.”

Pietrangelo said the game itself won’t be too difficult to build energy for, as it will cap off a memorable weekend.

“It's an early game, right? Less build up. You just kind of wake up and go to the rink. You just can't expect the ice to be very good,” he said. “It's going to be cold. Just got to go in there with an open mind and just accept maybe it's not going to be the easiest game to play, but just enjoy it while you're out there.”

Cassidy wants his team to remain focused on the task at hand, which is getting two points, but he wants his players to feel like children again playing outside with friends.

“It's going to take you back to when you’re 8, 10, 12 years old, right?” Cassidy said. “You’re just outside playing hockey. Obviously, there's a game involved. There’s two points involved. But that's the part that they should sort of look back and reminisce.”

Related Content

Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 

NHL Winter Classic

Eddie Olczyk, Nick Olczyk dream come true at Winter Classic

Eddie, Nick Olczyk to have ‘dream come true’ at Winter Classic
Kailer Yamamoto ready for Winter Classic in home state

Winter Classic in Seattle will be ‘surreal’ for Washington native Yamamoto
Kraken NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish play space

Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space
Seattle Kraken riding high heading into NHL Winter Classic

Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic
Vince Dunn Winter Classic Seattle Kraken player blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
NHL Winter Classic will deliver for Seattle, Matt Boyd says

Winter Classic will deliver for Seattle, former Mariners pitcher says
Kraken players get first look at Winter Classic outdoor rink

Kraken fired up for ‘amazing’ Winter Classic after 1st look at outdoor rink
Bruce Cassidy looking for new headwear for Winter Classic

Cassidy excited, in search of new headwear for Winter Classic
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
Sitting Down With George McPhee

McPhee talks Winter Classic, Cup win for Vegas in Q&A with NHL.com
Gourde revisiting outdoor roots in NHL Winter Classic

Gourde gets chance to go back outside in Winter Classic for Kraken
Color of Hockey: Kolesar back in Seattle for Winter Classic

Color of Hockey: Kolesar back in Seattle for Winter Classic with Golden Knights
Seattle ready for Winter Classic between Kraken Golden Knights

Seattle buzzing ahead of Winter Classic between Kraken, Golden Knights