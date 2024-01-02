Slumping Golden Knights eyeing turnaround following Winter Classic loss

SEATTLE -- Perhaps later this season, the Vegas Golden Knights will be able to better appreciate their outdoor experience playing in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Monday.
But in the immediate aftermath of their 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken, the reigning Stanley Cup champions were focused more on finding their way out of the malaise that has plagued them in recent weeks.
“Yeah, yesterday with the family (skate) and stuff, obviously, that was super nice, but you’ll always remember that game as a loser,” Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “So, it’s really disappointing for our group, and we know we’re a good team, but right now we’re not playing our best hockey all together and we’ve got to find a way to get more consistency.”
Vegas (22-11-5) remained tied with the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche for the most points in the Western Conference with 49 after losing for the fifth time in six games (1-5-0). The Golden Knights are 11-11-4 since starting the season 11-0-1 and, despite outshooting the Kraken 35-27, were shut out for the fourth time this season.
Seattle, which won its fifth in a row and has a nine-game point streak (7-0-2), scored a goal in the opening five minutes of each period to put Vegas on its heels. That was plenty of support for Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, who posted the first shutout in Winter Classic history.
“We didn’t play our best,” Vegas forward Mark Stone said. “Once you get down in those kind of games, it’s tough to come back. Once we went down two, we were kind of trying to chase it in not-your-typical surroundings, so it was tough to come back. So, getting behind the eight ball was not good for us this afternoon.”