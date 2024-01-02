Daccord shines for Kraken in 'magical' Winter Classic

SEATTLE -- The biggest save in the biggest game of Joey Daccord’s NHL career not only put an exclamation point on the first shutout in Winter Classic history, but it also came with an old-school flair that perfectly matched the occasion.

Daccord made 35 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, none more memorable than the cross-crease glove stop on Jack Eichel with 2:13 remaining that left a sellout crowd of 47,313 chanting “Joey, Joey."

“Truly the coolest thing in the world,” Daccord said. “Something I'll never forget, and probably one of the coolest days of my whole life.”

As he pushed across and raised his glove to rob Eichel, Daccord also twisted his left pad up toward the afternoon sky, adding a vintage flair befitting of his tan-colored retro pads and the eye black he wore under a goalie mask adorned with images of old baseball cards of Seattle Mariners legends.

Daccord called the save on Eichel, who he has played against since they were kids growing up in Massachusetts, his most memorable moment from the game.

“I loved that save,” said Kraken goalie Chris Driedger, who also trains with Daccord in the offseason. “I love a good toe-up glove save, and you know you're feeling it when there's two minutes left, Eichel backdoor, and right into the glove. That's kind of the nail in the coffin for them and the cherry on top for Joey.”