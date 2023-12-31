Kraken roll into Winter Classic with a little help from Larsson T-shirt

SEATTLE -- Adam Larsson has become the face of the Seattle Kraken’s recent surge of success heading into the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
And it’s not because the 31-year-old defenseman is the only player to play in all 201 Kraken regular-season games since they entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2021.
Kraken players have been proudly wearing black T-shirts featuring a photo of Larsson with a bowl haircut before and after games throughout their team-record tying eight-game point streak (6-0-2). Seattle (14-14-9) was winless in eight games (0-6-2) prior to the point streak, which includes wins in its past four games.
Larsson believes there could be a connection between the T-shirts and the team’s climb back to within three points of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
“I think so,” Larsson said Sunday. “We haven’t lost since. So, they turned the season around.”
The story behind the T-shirts was a mystery until Larsson revealed it after the Kraken’s practice at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. Larsson said they were revenge for a prank he played on Seattle forward Matty Beniers about two weeks ago.
“I pranked Matty in the morning,” Larsson said. “And, at night he got me back.”
When the players arrived for the game that night, the T-shirts were waiting for them in their locker stalls.
“They’re hilarious,” Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz said. “I still have mine in my stall at the rink.”