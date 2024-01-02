Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights

"I thought we'd be better, to be honest with you," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "When we kind of got going, it was 2-0. We just didn't have the urgency required early on. By the time we got to it, we're chasing it, which has happened to us lately."

The Golden Knights felt they were starting to push late in the second, but it didn't carry over.

Gourde gave Seattle a 3-0 lead at 2:10 of the third. He stole the puck from Paul Cotter, lost it, but stayed with the play to knock it into the net after it got loose in the blue paint off Thompson's right pad.

"If you want to come back and win the hockey game in the third period, you can't give up a goal like that early or at all probably, to honest with you," Cassidy said. "In that situation, if we can win the first six or eight minutes and generate some offense, get a goal, you're in the game. But then it gets tough."

Daccord made 10 saves in each of the first two periods before finishing the game with 15 in the third, including a highlight-reel glove save on Jack Eichel with 2:13 remaining that he said might go down as the specific moment that he will remember the most.

"I honestly felt like I was out on my buddy's backyard rink, it was so cool," Daccord said. "It was just a really special [day] for our whole group and our whole city."

NOTES: It was the first outdoor game for the Kraken and second for the Golden Knights, who also played in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021. … Tolvanen's goal was his 26th in 86 games with the Kraken since making his debut with the team on Jan. 1, 2023. … Borgen's goal was his first of the season and first in a regular-season game since April 3, 2023. He scored one goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. … The Kraken are the third team with a shutout win in its outdoor game debut, joining the Anaheim Ducks (3-0 against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium) and Calgary Flames (4-0 in the 2011 Heritage Classic against the Montreal Canadiens at McMahon Stadium).