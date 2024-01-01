United by Hockey museum celebrates diversity strides made by Kraken

SEATTLE -- Within the cozy confines of the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, Everett Fitzhugh and JT Brown took a break from filming an informational piece about the exhibit to chat with a local high school student and his dad about their lives as professional sports broadcasters.

“I’m here meeting JT and Everett, talking about being a broadcaster, getting into stuff like that, and seeing how I could possibly make a career out of it,” Giulio Banchero, a sophomore at O’Dea High School in Seattle, said. “[They told me] have your own thing. Be unique, be different, be yourself.”

Mario Banchero, Giulio’s father, said the Seattle Kraken had reached out to the school to offer up this opportunity for students of color who are interested in sports broadcasting. As a result, Giulio was invited to meet Fitzhugh, Seattle’s radio play-by-play voice, and Brown, the analyst on television broadcasts.

Fitzhugh and Brown continue to serve as role models for young people of color who might be interested in the sport of hockey. In 2020, Fitzhugh became the first Black radio play-by-play announcer in the NHL when he was hired by the Kraken. He and Brown, who played eight seasons in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild, teamed up to become the first all-Black broadcasting duo in NHL history on Feb. 17, 2022, in a game between the Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets.

“It was an awesome moment for Everett and me to make the first all-Black broadcasting team,” Brown said. “But at the same time, it’s just awesome because I got to work with a friend. We spend a lot of time at rinks together, we have a lot of fun together.

“I think we’ll look back at this 10 or 15 years from now, and obviously I think our goal is that there will be many more. [We won’t be] worried about who was the first, and it’s just a normal thing at that point.”

Brown said it took time for the impact of that moment to really set in, and that he didn’t fully grasp the achievement it was until the game ended.

“We could see what impact that could have on maybe a young kid who wants to be a broadcaster,” Brown said. “And to be able to see somebody that looks just like them on the TV, broadcasting.”