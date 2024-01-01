Kraken, Golden Knights arrive to Winter Classic representing cities in style

Seattle shows up as Pike Place fishmongers, Vegas breaks out Elvis costumes

WC outfits split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

One arrival was a little fishy. The other was fit for The King.

The Seattle Kraken came to T-Moblie Park in Seattle for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TruTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) dressed in bright orange overalls and orange caps, each holding a replica fish, an homage to the famous Pike Place Market, an indoor/outdoor spot with fish shops, vegetable stands and restaurants.

They were led by Marshawn Lynch, a former Super Bowl champion running back with the Seattle Seahawks and minority owner of the Kraken. On Sunday, Lynch wore a Kraken Winter Classic jersey and hat to the Seahawks game.

“He’s an icon of the city and done a lot for this city, so it’s always fun to have those guys around," Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson said. "I’m sure you’ll see more of him today, too.”

Lynch

© Dan Rosen

Perhaps the most famous spot at the market is Pike Place Fish, where workers throw the fish back and forth to each other.

“A lot of us have been down to Pike’s market and you’ve seen the fish," said Kraken foward Jordan Eberle. "I’m sure you’ll see some today, so it ended up being good.

“I think it was just a collective idea within the group," Eberle added. "Filson, who sponsors our team, kind of helped us out with them and then, obviously, we kind of went with the fishermen. I don’t know if the hat really matches the fisherman outfit, but we thought it was a nice touch.”

The Vegas Golden Knights arrived to the Winter Classic with some Las Vegas flare, dressing up as Elvis Presley impersonators.

"I thought it’s a funny idea, especially when you see a group of Elvises you get a good laugh about it," Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar said. "I don’t know what else we could’ve possibly done to represent Vegas. Personally, I thought Elvis was pretty spot on and we got a couple good laughs out of it ourselves.”

The Elvis idea was spearheaded by Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez who, with the help of his wife, Emily, helped secure the team's final look.

"The guys looked good, looked sharp, looked together, so represent," Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Good for them.”

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

