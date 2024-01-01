Kraken, Golden Knights arrive to Winter Classic representing cities in style

One arrival was a little fishy. The other was fit for The King.

The Seattle Kraken came to T-Moblie Park in Seattle for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TruTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) dressed in bright orange overalls and orange caps, each holding a replica fish, an homage to the famous Pike Place Market, an indoor/outdoor spot with fish shops, vegetable stands and restaurants.

They were led by Marshawn Lynch, a former Super Bowl champion running back with the Seattle Seahawks and minority owner of the Kraken. On Sunday, Lynch wore a Kraken Winter Classic jersey and hat to the Seahawks game.

“He’s an icon of the city and done a lot for this city, so it’s always fun to have those guys around," Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson said. "I’m sure you’ll see more of him today, too.”