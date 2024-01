The Seattle Kraken were ready to seas the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The Pike Place Market fishmongers tossed fish over the Kraken players’ heads as they walked out to the ice at T-Mobile Park before their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle rapper Sir-Mix-a-Lot performed his 1996 version of the hit song “Jump on It” as the fish were expertly thrown over the Kraken.