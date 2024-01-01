Daccord, Thompson pumped for opportunity to shine at 2024 Winter Classic

Goalies expected to start for Kraken, Golden Knights following injuries to Grubauer, Hill

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord is pumped about his next start.

"Honestly, I think it's the coolest thing in the world just to get this opportunity," the Seattle Kraken goalie said. "I just think of all the memories I have skating on my best friend's rink in his backyard. That's where it all started. To now be playing on the biggest in the NHL in the regular season, it's a truly magical experience."

Daccord is expected to lead the Kraken onto the ice as their starting goalie in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

Seattle (14-14-9), in fourth place in the Pacific Division, comes into the Winter Classic on both a four-game winning streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2). Daccord is 5-0-2 with a 1.54 goals-against average and .949 save percentage since Dec. 12.

"It's an incredible moment," Daccord said.

Logan Thompson feels the same way. He is the Golden Knights’ expected starting goalie and will be the first player to emerge out of the third-base visitors' dugout, the first Vegas player to step on the ice in a Winter Classic game.

Vegas (22-10-5), tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Vancouver Canucks with 49 points each, ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Thompson made 32 saves.

"Growing up playing video games and watching on TV, you always wanted to play the Winter Classic mode or watch the game on TV," Thompson said. "To be here now and getting all the cool gear and going out there to skate, I think is a dream come true. Being a part of it is surreal."

Thompson gives fans idea of what goalies see

It's amazing how the opportunities for Daccord and Thompson, and their presumed backups Chris Driedger and Jiri Patera, have changed in the past couple of weeks.

Daccord and Thompson were the presumed backups for their respective teams in the Winter Classic earlier this month, but injuries to Seattle's Philipp Grubauer and Vegas' Adin Hill have paved the way for them to seize the opportunity as presumed starters.

Grubauer (lower body) was injured Dec. 9. He skated with the Kraken at the ballpark on Sunday. Hill (lower body) played Dec. 17, but had a setback and hasn't skated with the team since.

"I was pushing hard to make this game, but just to be out there with the guys, even stranding on the bench talking to the guys, it's pretty special," Grubauer said. "It's not going to happen too many times. The Winter Classic is probably not going to come back to Seattle again [during] my career, although hopefully it will, so just soak this in with teammates, especially the guys who have been here from Day One. It's pretty incredible."

Driedger and Patera were not originally supposed to be here, but the domino effect of Grubauer and Hill being unable to play has paved the way for them to be a part of the Winter Classic experience as the presumed backup goalies for their respective teams.

Driedger was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 10. He made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Patera was recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Dec. 2. He's played in four games since, going 1-2-0 with a 3.98 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

"I knew the game was coming [when I was recalled], but at the same time I was just trying to stay in the present, focus on each day, just go day to day," Patera said. "The fact that I'm here with the boys now and getting this experience, it's a great time."

Grubauer said the silver lining of his being unable to dress Monday is the fact that Driedger will, especially since he didn't play in the NHL last season because of knee surgery. Driedger eventually returned to play with Daccord in Coachella Valley.

"I'm super pumped for him," Grubauer said. "He tore his ACL. He's been rehabbing for a long time. He got sent down to the AHL. For him to be up here and experience this is pretty cool."

Daccord wears a camera at Winter Classic practice

Daccord and Thompson have known for a long time they'd be a part of the NHL's marquee regular-season event, so they had plenty of time to design, obtain and break in all of their Winter Classic gear: pads, masks, gloves and blockers.

Driedger and Patera had to fast-track it.

Patera said he got his gear from Bauer approximately two weeks ago, but he doesn't have a special Winter Classic mask. He said his father paints his masks and there wasn't enough time to get one done. He wore a toque over his mask for practice Sunday and likely will do so again Monday.

Driedger got his gear from Vaughn in about the same time as Patera, two weeks. He has a new mask that has a special Winter Classic-themed wrap on it.

"We found out a general timeline on [Grubauer] a couple days after he was injured, so once that was in the mix we got a hold of the guys at Vaughn and they have been unbelievable," Driedger said. "I got them [his pads] the other day but they were sitting at customs for a week and a bit. I think they started making them before we had the design finalized and then they figured out how to get everything on. They've been pretty amazing and quick on the trigger."

Dressing the part is all part of the Winter Classic experience. The goalies that will be in uniform Monday plan to soak up everything about it.

"To be honest, I don't think at the start of the year I was thinking about this game, obviously, with Adin Hill," Thompson said. "But with him unfortunately having a little setback that's when I was like, 'Yeah, this could be a real opportunity for me to get into this game.' And I'm really thankful for it. Hopefully the game doesn't go by too quick because I just want to enjoy it."

