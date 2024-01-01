Daccord, Thompson pumped for opportunity to shine at 2024 Winter Classic

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord is pumped about his next start.

"Honestly, I think it's the coolest thing in the world just to get this opportunity," the Seattle Kraken goalie said. "I just think of all the memories I have skating on my best friend's rink in his backyard. That's where it all started. To now be playing on the biggest in the NHL in the regular season, it's a truly magical experience."

Daccord is expected to lead the Kraken onto the ice as their starting goalie in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

Seattle (14-14-9), in fourth place in the Pacific Division, comes into the Winter Classic on both a four-game winning streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2). Daccord is 5-0-2 with a 1.54 goals-against average and .949 save percentage since Dec. 12.

"It's an incredible moment," Daccord said.

Logan Thompson feels the same way. He is the Golden Knights’ expected starting goalie and will be the first player to emerge out of the third-base visitors' dugout, the first Vegas player to step on the ice in a Winter Classic game.

Vegas (22-10-5), tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Vancouver Canucks with 49 points each, ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Thompson made 32 saves.

"Growing up playing video games and watching on TV, you always wanted to play the Winter Classic mode or watch the game on TV," Thompson said. "To be here now and getting all the cool gear and going out there to skate, I think is a dream come true. Being a part of it is surreal."