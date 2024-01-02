Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn

Kraken defenseman discusses Seattle’s win against Vegas, playing in his 1st outdoor game

NHL Vince Dunn Winter Classic blog 1124

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Vince Dunn / Special to NHL.com

Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken wrote a blog for NHL.com about the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday.

In his final entry, the 27-year-old defenseman writes about playing in the Kraken’s 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, the experience of playing in his first outdoor game and the Kraken extending their point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

I tried not to be overwhelmed, but obviously, it was a very different atmosphere for all of us to be playing in. I think everyone who was a part of this absolutely killed it, with all the detail outside of the rink, that advertising, all the media coverage and the way the arena was built. The conditions were great for us to play and we couldn't have asked for better weather too. So, it was just absolutely an amazing day. It was absolutely perfect for the city.

It was absolute chaos when we first walked inside the stadium and we love that. I guess everyone was into it and it brings the emotions up for everyone, even guys playing, so you can't really describe it unless you're here. You didn't really know what to expect. I'm sure if you were a fan coming here, you didn’t know what it was going to be about. So, I think everyone who was a part of this absolutely killed it.

I just tried to get into the game without looking around too much for my first shift. I got absolutely smoked in the first period there by Vegas forward William Carrier, so that definitely got me engaged and that was probably the best thing to get my game going. It was an early start for both teams, we had all the distractions, it’s New Year's Eve, you're staying in the hotel by yourself, your families are having a good time and your friends are here. So now we get to enjoy it. It's really special.

That’s a phenomenal team we beat and I think that just shows how well we can play against teams, and how well we've been playing lately (during a nine-game point streak). Although it was a fun game for both teams, there was business on the table and it was nice that we took care of that. That's probably the better feeling about it all. I just think right now the emotions are good. And it was really nice that the emotions were good coming into this game. I think that was really important for us and that definitely helped with their confidence.

NHL Winter Classic

Joey Daccord Seattle Kraken goalie shutout MVP Winter Classic

Daccord shines for Kraken in 'magical' Winter Classic
Golden Knights struggles continue at Winter Classic

Slumping Golden Knights eyeing turnaround following Winter Classic loss
‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle passion for hockey

‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle’s passion for hockey
Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken game recap Winter Classic January 1

Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights
Kraken Will Borgen first goal of season at Winter Classic

Borgen scores 1st goal of season for Kraken in Winter Classic
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog January 1

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
The Head and the Heart play Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  

Local band builds atmosphere at Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park
United by Hockey museum at Winter Classic celebrates Seattle Kraken diversity

United by Hockey museum celebrates diversity strides made by Kraken
Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic outfits

Kraken, Golden Knights arrive to Winter Classic representing cities in style
NHL Fan Village part of Winter Classic experience

Enterprise NHL Fan Village part of 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience
Winter Classic goalies Joey Daccord Logan Thompson excited

Daccord, Thompson pumped for opportunity to shine at 2024 Winter Classic
Kraken prep for Winter Classic with help from Adam Larsson shirt

Kraken roll into Winter Classic with a little help from Larsson T-shirt
Golden Knights ready to play in Winter Classic

Golden Knights say playing in Winter Classic is ‘pretty awesome’
Marshawn Lynch rocks Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Lynch rocks Kraken Winter Classic sweater before Seahawks game
Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn Winter Classic blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
T-Mobile Park field gives Winter Classic Seattle flavor

Winter Classic field goes deep to give outdoor game Seattle flavor
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 31

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson