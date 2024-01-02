‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle’s passion for hockey

SEATTLE -- The NHL knew Seattle could be a hockey town. That’s why the League awarded the city an expansion franchise Dec. 4, 2018.

Now everyone else knows too.

The Seattle Kraken showcased the market in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Monday. In their third season, they drew a sellout crowd of 47,313 for a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights and a quintessentially Seattle spectacle.

The place was packed with Kraken gear. The fans chanted “Joey!” for Joey Daccord, who made 35 saves in the first shutout in Winter Classic history, and they boomed “Let’s go Kraken!” after goals by Eeli Tolvanen, Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde as Nirvana’s “Lithium” blared on the loudspeakers.

“You really know this city’s a hockey town now,” said Gourde, a member of the Kraken since the beginning. “Yeah, it was just great exposure tonight to show the world how much Seattle’s a hockey town. They were loud. The atmosphere was electric. It was a lot of fun.”

Fun. That’s what this was supposed to be, and that’s what it was, from the teams’ arrivals to the stadium, to their entrances to the ice, to the entertainment, to the field design.

“Honestly,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said, “one of the greatest sporting events that I’ve been involved in.”

It has become a Winter Classic tradition for the teams to dress up for their arrivals to the stadium. The Kraken looked like they were stepping off a fishing boat, wearing rubber boots and orange overalls, clutching fish and coffee. The Golden Knights looked like Elvis impersonators with wigs, glasses and rhinestone suits. The fans were all shook up.