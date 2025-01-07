Faubert honored at Winter Classic for cancer research

Faubert, in his 15th year of performing cancer research, heads a team that is on the cutting edge of lung cancer treatment. They are trying to find ways to attack the cancer to make it less lethal.

As the recipient of a 2024 V Scholar Award, a three-year grant that supports tenure-track faculty early in their cancer research careers by funding projects that are either laboratory-based fundamental research or translational research, he has new resources in his research.

The grant is funded by Hockey Fights Cancer, via a donation from AstraZeneca

"Grants like these are critical," Faubert said just hours before he was honored during the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31. "Especially for getting our ideas out there, getting projects rolling, having funding from foundations like these are crucial for us to be able to do the work we want to do.

"This funds my team. It means they have their salary to do the work every day. That we can get the [materials] we need to test these ideas. That we can put this toward the clinic and having some of those expenses covered."

Faubert's work involves limiting the spread of lung cancer to other areas of the body, one of the things that makes this type of cancer so lethal.

"So, 10 years from now if I can say that this grant allowed us to figure out why this disease spreads and, in figuring out those reasons, helps develop new treatment strategies," he said, "that's something I can go to sleep happy about."

Others are already excited about the work Faubert is doing.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno met the doctor before the New Year's Eve game against the St. Louis Blues.

Foligno lost his mother to breast cancer about 15 years ago.

"It's unfortunately a lot of people's stories," said Foligno, who is a Hockey Fights Cancer Champion. "I appreciate what you are doing to not make it so. I hate that disease so much.

"It's a never-ending battle. It's special to see what you guys are doing. It's incredible. … I want to hear some great things and see your name in the news."