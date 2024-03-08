Dumba traded to Lightning by Coyotes for 5th round pick in 2027 Draft

Matt Dumba was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay also received a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Dumba signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes on Aug. 6, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 29-year-old defenseman has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 58 games this season.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 7) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba has 246 points (83 goals, 163 assists) in 656 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Wild and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Matt Dumba brings competitiveness, tenacity, big-time gamer; you can't have too many of those guys,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. “He enjoys competing against the good players and good stars in our league and physically taking it to them. I think we're going to benefit from having that. He's used to playing big minutes. With (defenseman) Mikhail Sergachev out, we can't replace Sergachev, but now we have someone that used to playing some of those big minutes."

The Lightning also acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for defenseman prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Duclair has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season, his first with the Sharks after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1. The 28-year-old forward is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Florida on July 15, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Tampa Bay (33-25-6) is tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the New York Islanders, who have two games in hand.

"We got two players that don't mortgage our future, make us better right now, help us for this playoff push and hopefully a nice playoff run," BriseBois said.

Arizona (25-33-5) is seventh in the Central Division.

NHL.com independent correspondent Corey Long contributed to this report