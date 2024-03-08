Duclair traded to Lightning by Sharks

Anthony Duclair was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for defenseman prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay also received a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Duclair has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season, his first with the Sharks after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1. The 28-year-old forward is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Florida on July 15, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"I know he's a fast player, he can score goals,” Tampa Bay forward Conor Sheary said. “I remember playing against him when he was in Florida and he was pretty electric, so I'm happy to have him."

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (No. 80) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Duclair has 288 points (138 goals, 150 assists) in 546 regular-season games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Panthers and Sharks. He also has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Obviously, sorry to see him go. He's been playing his best hockey here over the last five, six weeks," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "He's been a great guy to coach, just brings a lot of energy to our locker room. A very productive player offensively. Sad to see him go, but happy for him. He's getting an opportunity to play on a playoff team and can contend for a Stanley Cup. Can't say enough good things about him."