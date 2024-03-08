Duclair traded to Lightning by Sharks

Forward has 27 points this season; San Jose receives defenseman prospect, draft pick

Anthony Duclair capsule 2024

© Kevin Sousa/Getty Images

Anthony Duclair was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for defenseman prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay also received a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Duclair has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season, his first with the Sharks after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1. The 28-year-old forward is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Florida on July 15, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"I know he's a fast player, he can score goals,” Tampa Bay forward Conor Sheary said. “I remember playing against him when he was in Florida and he was pretty electric, so I'm happy to have him."

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (No. 80) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Duclair has 288 points (138 goals, 150 assists) in 546 regular-season games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Panthers and Sharks. He also has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Obviously, sorry to see him go. He's been playing his best hockey here over the last five, six weeks," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "He's been a great guy to coach, just brings a lot of energy to our locker room. A very productive player offensively. Sad to see him go, but happy for him. He's getting an opportunity to play on a playoff team and can contend for a Stanley Cup. Can't say enough good things about him."

Lightning make a trade with Sharks for Duclair

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who was Duclair’s teammate with Florida for two seasons (2020-22), said he’ll fit in well with Tampa Bay.

“He's a guy that's really fast and he can create a lot of offense,” Huberdeau said after the Flames won 6-3 at the Lightning on Thursday. “Playing with the kind of players here … I think it's going to help that team and help them in the lineup."

Thompson, who was selected by the Lightning in the third round (No. 93) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has played one NHL game. The 21-year-old has 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 46 games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League this season.

Tampa Bay (33-25-6) is tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the New York Islanders, who have two games in hand.

"Excited to bring Anthony in,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said Friday. “He brings speed first and foremost, that's what he's known for -- blazing speed, one of the fastest guys in the League. High-end skill, playmaking ability, goal-scoring ability. He can push the [defensemen] back, which opens up ice for some of the other players to find soft ice and pockets to score goals and get quality scoring chances off.

“He just adds more secondary scoring, more speed, more offense to our forward group. And playoff experience; he had a really nice, long playoff run and was a big contributor on the Florida team that went to the Stanley Cup Finals last year. We played him in the playoffs a few times, and he scored some big goals against us. We're happy to have him in our jersey moving forward."

San Jose (15-40-7) is last in the Pacific Division.

NHL.com independent correspondents Corey Long and Chelena Goldman contributed to this report

