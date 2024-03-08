Roslovic traded to Rangers from Blue Jackets for conditional pick

Jack Roslovic was traded to the New York Rangers by the Columbus Blue Jackets for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday.

Roslovic is in the final season of a two-year contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Blue Jackets on June 7, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was acquired in the trade with the Winnipeg Jets that brought Patrik Laine to Columbus on Jan. 23, 2021.

The 27-year-old forward has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 40 games this season.

Selected by the Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 213 points (77 goals, 136 assists) in 426 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets and Jets and five assists in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers on Friday also acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 33-year-old is in the second year of a two-year contract ($800,000 AAV) he signed on Feb. 19, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has four points (one goal, three assists) this season and 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 359 career regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He has zero points in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Penguins.

New York also acquired forward Nic Petan from the Minnesota Wild for forward Turner Elson. The 28-year-old forward has two assists in six games this season and 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 170 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Wild.

The Rangers (40-18-4) lead the Metropolitan Division by four points over the Carolina Hurricanes. They host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG).