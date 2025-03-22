Wizards guard Poole rocks red Ovechkin jersey before game

Day after Capitals captain scored career goal No. 888, NBA counterpart paid homage

jordan poole ovi
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Two leading scorers, same home building.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole wore a home red Alex Ovechkin jersey to a game against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena on Friday.

The Wizards leading scorer shouted out the Capitals legend, rocking the jersey complete with the captain "C," with some denim shorts and black and red sneakers, just a day after Ovechkin scored his 888th career goal moving him just seven goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record of 894.

The Capitals approved of the wardrobe choice.

Poole is no stranger to scoring, averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game for the Wizards this season. He also won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. Ovechkin, of course led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

This is just the latest NHL/NBA crossover this week, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, wore a Columbus Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey to watch his team while sidelined by injury.

