Jets celebrate Hellebuyck’s 300th career win

Connor Hellebuyck was the catch of the day in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Winnipeg Jets honored the goalie for reaching the 300 career wins with a special ceremony before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre.

On Tuesday, the veteran goalie reached the milestone against the Nashville Predators. He had 26 saves in the 5-2 Jets victory.

Hellebuyck’s wife, kids and father joined him on the ice for the celebration.

A tribute of career highlights aired on the arena video board. He also received well wishes from his teammates, family and even his dog.