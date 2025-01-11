Jets celebrate Hellebuyck’s 300th career win

Teams holds pregame ceremony honoring goalie's milestones

LAK@WPG: Jets celebrate Hellebuyck reaching 500 games, 300 wins and 40 shutouts

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Hellebuyck was the catch of the day in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Winnipeg Jets honored the goalie for reaching the 300 career wins with a special ceremony before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre.

On Tuesday, the veteran goalie reached the milestone against the Nashville Predators. He had 26 saves in the 5-2 Jets victory.

Hellebuyck’s wife, kids and father joined him on the ice for the celebration.

A tribute of career highlights aired on the arena video board. He also received well wishes from his teammates, family and even his dog.

A custom painting of various acheivements throughout his career was presented to Hellebuyck.

He was also gifted a commemorative silver stick in honor of his 500th career game. His kids also received their own mini versions of the stick. The Jets presented a special puck in honor of his 40th career shutout.

Lastly, Hellebuyck was given a gold commemorative stick for his 300th win.

“It’s such an interesting celebration,” Hellebuyck’s dad, Chuck, said to the Jets. “Like I’ve said before, I’m a fan like everyone else and I just get a front row seat. That’s really what this is. This is a front row seat to something really special.”

During warmups, the Jets wore custom Hellebuyck jerseys that had the goalie's name and “300” written on the back.

Before the game, the netminder arrived at the arena with his favorite accessory, a fishing rod, in hand.

Hellebuyck is in his 10th NHL season with the Jets and has played in 539 games.

