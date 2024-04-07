O'Ree Skills Weekend incredible experience for players, concludes with Angels game 

ANAHIEM -- Willie O’Ree hung out with the Angels on Saturday.

The NHL’s first Black player capped the Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend here by watching the Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox with the more than 26 youth hockey players who traveled from across the United States and Canada to participate in the skills event.

Several Angels players and coaches chatted with O’Ree as he watched them take batting practice before the game and listened to him talk hockey and baseball.

Before he made his historic debut with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958, O’Ree was also a talented second baseman and shortstop who earned a tryout with the Milwaukee Braves system in 1956 in Waycross, Georgia.

Unsettled by the segregation laws in the South, O’Ree returned to his Fredericton, New Brunswick home after he was released from the tryout and decided to concentrate on hockey.

Angels manager Ron Washington called O’Ree a “very special person” for being a hockey pioneer.