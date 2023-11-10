Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 

But the decision was not an isolated occurrence for Nylander.

“This season I’ve taken the subway every game except for one,” he said after practice Thursday. “It really just depends on traffic. Yesterday I didn’t even bother to check the traffic, I just hopped on the subway. But mostly I’ll check to see what the traffic is and then decide.”

That he has opted for the subway to get to six of the seven home games the Maple Leafs have played should tell you all you need to know about Toronto traffic.

Teammate Auston Matthews got in a chirp when asked if he ever takes the subway to the arena.

“I usually like to give myself enough time to get to the rink," Matthews said. "I don’t know if he’s in the same category.”

Nylander had a goal and an assist and five shots on goal in 16:20 against the Senators and extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games (seven goals, 11 assists).

“I did see the guy wearing a Leafs hat so I thought it was just funny to sit down beside him,” Nylander said.

“People will come up to me and ask for pictures or say ‘Hi,’ but nobody really bothers me. Everybody is always very nice.”

He said he is always happy to take a picture if someone says hello but otherwise keeps to himself

“No, no, I don’t start any conversations.”

So next time you are riding the subway to the Maple Leafs game, keep your head up. You might find one of the guys you are going to watch sitting right beside you.