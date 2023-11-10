Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 

Short Shifts

Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve
Arizona Coyotes mic up Michael Carcone toddler son

Coyotes mic up Carcone’s 4-year-old son in adorable video
David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Pastrnak performs coin toss before New England Revolution playoff game
Avalanche wear special T-shirts to honor Manson during Moms’ trip

Avalanche wear special T-shirts to honor Manson during Moms’ trip
Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match

Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match
Zdeno Chara New York City Marathon time

Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders
WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12
New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

Shesterkin plays goalie for 1-year-old son in cute video
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine
Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game
Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

Reaves dresses up for Halloween, scares Maple Leafs teammates in funny video
Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 

Toronto forward takes public transportation to Scotiabank Arena

Nylander on subway

© peaceandlovesports

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

William Nylander has shown on many occasions he has a rocket for a shot but he also likes to ‘ride the rocket’ to work.

Prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, a photograph taken by Peaceandlovesports on Instagram was circulating showing Nylander riding the subway to Scotiabank Arena. The subway is often referred to in Toronto as ‘riding the rocket’.

But the decision was not an isolated occurrence for Nylander.

“This season I’ve taken the subway every game except for one,” he said after practice Thursday. “It really just depends on traffic. Yesterday I didn’t even bother to check the traffic, I just hopped on the subway. But mostly I’ll check to see what the traffic is and then decide.”

That he has opted for the subway to get to six of the seven home games the Maple Leafs have played should tell you all you need to know about Toronto traffic.

Teammate Auston Matthews got in a chirp when asked if he ever takes the subway to the arena.

“I usually like to give myself enough time to get to the rink," Matthews said. "I don’t know if he’s in the same category.”

Nylander had a goal and an assist and five shots on goal in 16:20 against the Senators and extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games (seven goals, 11 assists).

“I did see the guy wearing a Leafs hat so I thought it was just funny to sit down beside him,” Nylander said.

“People will come up to me and ask for pictures or say ‘Hi,’ but nobody really bothers me. Everybody is always very nice.”

He said he is always happy to take a picture if someone says hello but otherwise keeps to himself

“No, no, I don’t start any conversations.”

So next time you are riding the subway to the Maple Leafs game, keep your head up. You might find one of the guys you are going to watch sitting right beside you.