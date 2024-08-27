Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. trades baseball for Maple Leafs hat

The best trade of the offseason might not have involved any NHL players.

Matter of fact, it might not have even involved any NHL teams.

The best trade of the offseason so far took place at Fenway Park, of all places, and involved an MLB player and a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

During the Toronto Blue Jays’ game in Boston on Monday, star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck a one-for-one deal with a hockey fan in attendance: an autographed baseball for the fan’s Maple Leafs hat. Pretty much a no-brainer.