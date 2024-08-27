Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. trades baseball for Maple Leafs hat

MLB star strikes deal of offseason with fan at Fenway Park

Guerrero Jr. Maple Leafs hat split

© Toronto Blue Jays / Toronto Maple Leafs

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The best trade of the offseason might not have involved any NHL players.

Matter of fact, it might not have even involved any NHL teams.

The best trade of the offseason so far took place at Fenway Park, of all places, and involved an MLB player and a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

During the Toronto Blue Jays’ game in Boston on Monday, star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck a one-for-one deal with a hockey fan in attendance: an autographed baseball for the fan’s Maple Leafs hat. Pretty much a no-brainer.

Later, Guerrero Jr. told the Blue Jays that he now wants a Maple Leafs jersey to go along with his new hat. And it looks like the Maple Leafs already have the sweater ready to go.

As icing on the cake, the Blue Jays won their game against the Red Sox. Safe to say both the fan and Guerrero Jr. left the ballpark happy.

Talk about a win-win trade.

