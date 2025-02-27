Tkachuks make appearance on ‘New Heights’ with Kelce brothers

Jason Kelce didn’t hold back when introducing the Tkachuk brothers on Wednesday’s episode of his hit podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Travis.

Pumping the energy from the start, Jason went through the Tkachuks’ impressive list of accolades while Travis cheered on, and Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk couldn’t help but crack a smile.

“Love the energy,” Brady said.

“I’m up, I’m up now boys,” Matthew echoed.

Matthew has been on a bit of a media tour since wrapping up the 4 Nations Face-off tournament last week, booking a spot on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Monday and now joining “New Heights” with his brother.

While the Kelce brothers both made their careers in the NFL (Jason with the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs), they both grew up playing hockey and have been supporters of the NHL for a long time.

The Tkachuks started by recapping the 4 Nations Face-off and discussing having the opportunity to play together for the first time.

“It was the best hockey experience I ever had,” Brady said. “The NHL and NHLPA did an unbelievable job. It blew the expectations right out the water.”

Even Jason recognized the buzz around hockey throughout the country during the tournament.

“I haven’t seen the general country as excited about hockey as much as it was [for this tournament],” Jason said. “I love when hockey is that relevant. It’s exciting. It’s aggressive. There was passion out there. Everybody loved what you guys were putting out there for Team USA.”