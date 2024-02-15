Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Throwback sweater pays homage to Tampa Bay’s original uniform

TBL_2024_3rd-jersey
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going back to the future with a new third jersey. 

The new jerseys and uniform system, which will debut on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT), is a tribute to the legacy of the Lightning.

A throwback black sweater has the current shoulder patch logo on the crest – a first for the Lightning – with three victory stripes on the sleeves, a nod to the Lightning’s original jersey in the 1992-93 season, which had stripes under the arms. The jerseys also have 3D numbers and neck laces paying homage to earlier versions of Lightning jerseys, the Stanley Cup Championship years woven into the collar of the sweater, negative space in the crest logo, victory stripes on the socks and a matte black helmet to bring in a modern element. 

“We worked hard to develop a jersey that represents the fans and our brand while celebrating our franchise’s history and growth within the NHL.” Lightning chief venue officer Kevin Preast said. “Fan feedback was an essential part of the process of the creation of the jersey. We feel strongly our fans will be proud to show off the victory stripes to honor the organization’s legacy."

In addition to the new jersey, the team also launched a third jersey retail line that includes t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more. All products are available at TampaBaySports.com.

Following Thursday, the Lightning will wear the third jersey six more times this season and will continue to wear it for the next two seasons.

TBL_3rd-jersey_sked

