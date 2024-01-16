Lightning release annual special edition Gasparilla jerseys

Sweaters to celebrate Tampa’s annual pirate festival

Lightning 2024 Gasparilla jersey split

© Tampa Bay Lightning

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Yo-ho-ho and a sweet new jersey for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team released its annual Gasparilla jersey on Tuesday, paying homage to the pirate festival in Tampa.

The limited-edition sweaters have a pirate-themed Lightning logo on the front and a patch on the left arm in the shape of a ship’s wheel. The wheel patch also has the Lightning logo in the center.

Each year, the team designs a new jersey to celebrate the festival and it is typically worn as a warmup jersey before a selected game.

The jerseys will be on sale starting Thursday and the festival begins on Jan. 27.

