Stanley Cup visits Hubble Telescope mockup at Kennedy Space Center

The Stanley Cup hard launched its new friendship.
The trophy hung out with a mockup of the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, which resides 190 miles north of the Panthers home, on Merritt Island, Florida this week.
Trophy explores NASA visitor complex in Florida
The Stanley Cup hard launched its new friendship.
The trophy hung out with a mockup of the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, which resides 190 miles north of the Panthers home, on Merritt Island, Florida this week.
Lord Stanley was pictured next to the telescope replica, which bore a striking resemblance to the Cup, in a post by the Kennedy Space Center on social media.
After, the trophy visited the Vehicle Assembly Building at the complex. A picture of the Cup in front of the building was also shared by the Space Center.
It certainly was a visit for the comet books.