Stanley Cup visits Hubble Telescope mockup at Kennedy Space Center

Trophy explores NASA visitor complex in Florida

cup nasa
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Stanley Cup hard launched its new friendship.

The trophy hung out with a mockup of the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, which resides 190 miles north of the Panthers home, on Merritt Island, Florida this week.

Lord Stanley was pictured next to the telescope replica, which bore a striking resemblance to the Cup, in a post by the Kennedy Space Center on social media.

After, the trophy visited the Vehicle Assembly Building at the complex. A picture of the Cup in front of the building was also shared by the Space Center.

It certainly was a visit for the comet books.

Short Shifts

Georgiev shows off new Bigfoot-themed Avalanche mask

USHL players, refs wear special decals in honor of Gaudreau brothers at Fall Classic

Hurricanes rock Jarvis ‘money bags’ T-shirts on 1st day of training camp

Lightning release line featuring Hedman’s dog after defenseman named captain

Texas Tech hockey embraces school tradition with jersey design

Brandon Tanev continues to see ghosts in annual headshot 

Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

Stanley Cup champion Panthers hit links, golf outing raises big money for good causes

Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

Ducks take batting practice, Gudas throws ceremonial 1st pitch before Angels game

Panthers goalie coach Tallas brings Stanley Cup to Parkland school

Matheson's son wears Montembeault's mask for adorable photo

Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

NHL participates in ‘9/11 Day Meal Pack’ on day of remembrance

Kopitar’s kids ask their dad hard-hitting questions in adorable video

WWE, Zayn pay tribute to Gaudreau on 'Monday Night Raw'

NFL linebacker honors Gaudreau with pregame outfit

Panthers players help Dolphins kick off NFL season in South Florida