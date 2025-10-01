Fever guard Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

WNBA star represents home state during player arrivals

Sophie Cunningham Blues jersey

© Indiana Fever

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Sophie Cunningham sung the blues with her pregame outfit on Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever guard wore a custom St. Louis Blues jersey before Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arriving at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Cunningham proudly showed off the new jerseys of her hometown hockey team. She posted an Instagram story of herself turning around to show “Cunningham” written on the back of the sweaters with the team’s victory anthem, “Gloria” by Laura Branigan, playing.

The WNBA star grew up in Columbia, Missouri and attended the University of Missouri before being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She was traded to the Fever on Jan. 31, 2025.

In August, Cunningham was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

The Fever and Aces are tied 2-2 in the best-of-five series. The winner will play the Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

