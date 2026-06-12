Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12
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Brandon Bussi’s family had a priceless reaction to the Carolina Hurricanes goalie first Stanley Cup Final win in Game 4 on Tuesday. After forward Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-3 win with an empty net goal, Bussi’s family teared up as they hugged each other. In an interview with Sportsnet after the game, Bussi became emotional after watching the clip of his parents.
"They're the reason I'm able to do what I'm doing right now,” Bussi said. "Their sacrifice means everything. And yeah, they're the best." The Hurricanes goalie’s family had another heartwarming reaction after the Hurricanes 4-2 win in Game 5.
Ranking: Sigh of relief
It was the Mitch Marner show during the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights forward made history when he recorded four points in the second period. Marner had a hat trick and an assist on Tomas Hertl’s opening goal to give the Golden Knights a 4-0 lead. Marner scored the goals in a 6:10 span, for the fastest hat trick in NHL history. It was also his second hat trick of the 2026 playoffs. The Golden Knights won the game 5-4 in double overtime.
Ranking: Magic tricks
3. Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland became a big hockey guy on Thursday. The Manchester City striker attended Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. One of Haaland’s Norwegian teammates captured the striker going wild in the stands after Andrei Svechnikov scored one of his two goals of the game. In another video, Haaland jumped up and down waving his rally towel after the Hurricanes sealed the 4-2 win. The Norwegian men’s soccer team are training for the FIFA World Cup 2026 an hour away at UNC Greensboro.
Ranking: Getting a kick out of hockey
4. Hurricanes fans' T-shirts
Brandon Bussi’s parents aren’t the only ones enjoying the Carolina Hurricanes goalie’s journey. Two Hurricanes fans made custom Bussi shirts to wear during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final after the goalie got the nod for his second start. The couple’s shirts were a play on the Buc-ees logo and featured Bussi’s face with “Bus-si’s” written under. The Hurricanes captioned the post, “The European mind cannot comprehend this.”
Ranking: Gas up
5. Mike Commodore
Mike Commodore couldn’t come back to Raleigh without his iconic bathrobe. The former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman sounded the siren before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Commodore sported his custom robe, that he famously wore during the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run, as he hyped the fans up.
Ranking: Spa day