Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12

Brandon Bussi’s family had a priceless reaction to the Carolina Hurricanes goalie first Stanley Cup Final win in Game 4 on Tuesday. After forward Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-3 win with an empty net goal, Bussi’s family teared up as they hugged each other. In an interview with Sportsnet after the game, Bussi became emotional after watching the clip of his parents.

"They're the reason I'm able to do what I'm doing right now,” Bussi said. "Their sacrifice means everything. And yeah, they're the best." The Hurricanes goalie’s family had another heartwarming reaction after the Hurricanes 4-2 win in Game 5.

Ranking: Sigh of relief