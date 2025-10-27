Q&A with Sharks' Dickinson, Misa on 1st New York trip

NEW YORK -- It didn’t take long for Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson to experience a typical New York City tourist trap: getting swindled by a pedicab after a Broadway show.

On their first trip to the Big Apple, during the San Jose Sharks’ road trip last week, the rookies took what some might say is a rite of passage for tourists in the city, getting lured in by the bright lights and loud music of the bicycle carts.

The Sharks went to see “The Book of Mormon,” the Tony-Award-winning musical that has been playing on Broadway since 2011, and after the show decided use one of the iconic New York modes of transportation.

“We were at ‘Book of Mormon,’ which is pretty funny,” Dickinson told NHL.com. “And then we went on an adventure after that on one of the bike carts (pedicabs). Kind of got ripped off. Not ideal. I didn’t know that was a thing, but, you know, it's been good. I mean, first time here, so it's pretty cool to see New York and everything about it.”

Last week marked the first time the 19-year-old has made a trip to New York City, which is also true for 18-year-old Misa.

“We saw the Empire State Building,” Misa said. “And then, I think we're going to try and see the Statue of Liberty pretty soon and then buzz through Times Square.”

Misa and Dickinson stopped by the NHL headquarters in Manhattan on Wednesday to talk with NHL.com about their time in New York City, the World Series and more:

Both of you being from the Toronto area, are you guys following the MLB playoffs at all?

DICKINSON: “Yup. We were watching in the hotel the other night, Game 7, and it got pretty loud when [George] Springer hit that home run.”

MISA: “Yeah. I think it’d be cool to be able to go to one of those games.”

Any predictions for the World Series?

DICKINSON: “Sweep. Jays sweep.”

MISA: “Jays, 4-2.”

Who are some NHL players that you guys look up to?

DICKINSON: “I think the obvious one of Sidney Crosby, who was always winning the Cup growing up, and everybody loved him. We played him the other night and it was pretty cool to get on the ice against him.”

MISA: “I was always a big Mitch Marner fan. I liked watching him in London (Ontario) and then followed him to the Maple Leafs. He was my favorite player growing up.”

Now let’s get into some NYC trivia. Can you guys name the five boroughs of the city?

MISA: “The five what?”

DICKINSON: “I don’t think you know what that is, do you? Is it Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan … What’s the fifth one?”

The Bronx is the last one, but you got four out of five. Next question, where is the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest located?

MISA: “Long Island.”

DICKINSON: “Is it Nathan Phillips Square?”

Coney Island. Nathan Phillips Square is in Toronto, but it is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

DICKINSON: “Ah.”

MISA: “Points to me for saying Island.”

Combining those two questions, what borough is Coney Island part of?

MISA: “Staten Island?”

DICKINSON: “Manhattan. No, Brooklyn.”

Yeah, Brooklyn. Next, what major tennis tournament is hosted here in New York?

MISA: “US Open.”

DICKINSON: “US Open.”

MISA: “I was first.”

Great, any ideas what borough the US Open is played in?

DICKINSON: “Manhattan! Long Island? No, that’s not a borough.”

Queens. Last one, what is the tunnel that connects Manhattan and New Jersey?

DICKINSON: “Oh man, they were just saying it upstairs. Hudson something?”

MISA: “No clue.”

It goes under the Hudson River, but it’s the Lincoln Tunnel.

MISA: “Oh the Lincoln Tunnel.”

DICKINSON: “You didn’t know that!”

MISA: “It was right on the tip of my tongue.”

Ok, now some rapid-fire questions. What is the most interesting city that you’ve visited?

DICKINSON: “Vegas.”

MISA: “Chicago.”

Favorite TV show or movie?

MISA: “Prison Break. On Netflix. All timer.”

DICKINSON: “I don’t really watch much TV.”

If you could pick a superpower, what would it be?

DICKINSON: “Flight.”

MISA: “I’d probably do teleportation.”

DICKINSON: “Just fly there!”

MISA: “Why would you fly there if you could just teleport?”

Most used app on your phone?

DICKINSON: “Say it.”

MISA: “Clash Royale.”

DICKINSON: “Mine is honestly the same.”

What’s the most important thing that you guys have learned being in the NHL so far?

MISA: “Just getting your body in the best shape and maintaining it after games and days off. You’re playing so much, and your body gets sore, so I think that’s one of the most important things is to really focus on your recovery.”

DICKINSON: “Just how to be a pro with how to do everything. It’s easy to learn from other guys on the team. How they take care of their bodies and make sure you’re ready for practices, eating right and sleeping right.”